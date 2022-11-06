Bianca King looks stunning in maternity shoot

MANILA - Actress Bianca King turned to social media to share photos from her maternity shoot.

King, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Ralph Wintle, flaunted her baby bump 25 weeks into her pregnancy.

The snaps were taken at a private resort in Australia, with the actress saying she feels that she's already more than 30 weeks pregnant.

As of writing, her photos already has close to 30,000 likes with over a hundred comments saying King looks stunning.

It was only in August when King announced that she's expecting her first child.

At that time, King thanked Wintle for setting her on the path to becoming a mom. She is optimistic that her husband would be the best dad.

“Ralph is already the best dog dad, being so hands on with Willow. We both feel confident that we will be the best parents,” she said.

King said she wants their baby to inherit her husband’s looks and athleticism, and her personality and creativity. More importantly, she wants their child to gain both their wit and wisdom.

King and Wintle, who are based in Australia, got married amid the pandemic in June last year.

Wintle is the brother of Ben Wintle, husband of actress Iza Calzado. Ben and Calzado are also expecting their first child.

