Bianca King, husband expecting their first child

MANILA – Bianca King and her husband Ralph Wintle are expecting their first child.

King made the announcement through an Instagram post on Saturday night by sharing photos showing off her baby bump.

“I lived my life exactly the way I wanted. Took my time and did everything I needed to do. When it was time for us to chase the dream of becoming parents, we were ready as ever,” she said.

“It was a long journey to get here. It was not easy - being in our mid-late 30s. I mentally gave up and was about to do IVF. But surprise! A natural miracle happened,” she added.

King thanked Wintle for setting her on the path to becoming a mom. She is optimistic that her husband would be the best dad.

“Ralph is already the best dog dad, being so hands on with Willow. We both feel confident that we will be the best parents,” she said.

King said she wants their baby to inherit her husband’s looks and athleticism, and her personality and creativity. More importantly, she wants their child to gain both their wit and wisdom.

King and Wintle, who are based in Australia, got married amid the pandemic in June last year.

Wintle is the brother of Ben Wintle, husband of actress Iza Calzado. Ben and Calzado are also expecting their first child.