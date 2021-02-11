Transport dept urges PMVICs to lower fees, as palace says MVIS no longer mandatory

Vehicles undergo automated tests at the TQM Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Manila on February 10, 2021, as a replacement for emission testing centers required for LTO vehicle registrstion or renewal. The Senate committee on public services recently recommended the suspension of PMVIC operations as it was not based on any law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday urged private vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) to lower their fees, as Malacañang said the motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) is no longer mandatory.

Following public criticism, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said PMVICs should lower their fees to P500 to P800, which are the rates being offered by Private Emission Testing Centers (PETCs).

The PMVICs' fees, however, are based on the Land Transportation Office's memorandum circular 2018-2158. The LTO is an attached agency of the DOTr.

Malacañang meanwhile has said the MVIS is no longer mandatory--meaning that there should be no new or additional fee for the registration of vehicles.

Local governments and lawmakers have sought the suspension of operations of PMVICs following reports of alleged corruption and complaints from motorists.

Senator Grace Poe also questioned why the DOTr in its PMVIC contracts removed a provision barring transport officials or their relatives from operating said inspection centers.