Oriental Mindoro suspends private motor vehicle inspection operations

Motorists hold a unity motorcade against the Land Transportation Office's private motor vehicle inspection centers in Quezon City on February 9, 2021, citing the lack of consultation among stakeholders and higher processing fees charged in private facilities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The provincial board of Oriental Mindoro has suspended the operation of the only private motor vehicle inspection center in the province, an official said Thursday.

In a resolution passed Wednesday, the provincial board urged the local governments of Calapan City and Pinamalayan and Roxas towns to suspend the business permit of PMVICs in their respective jurisdictions.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor earlier urged transport authorities to defer the implementation of PMVIC operations after motorists trooped to JCV motor vehicle inspection in Calapan City as it was the only PMVIC in the province.

Motorists were previously able to get their vehicles inspected in satellite offices of the Land Transportation Office in Roxas and Pinamalayan, said Calapan City legal officer Jesus Franco Lasquite.

The operation of these LTO offices are expected to resume following the suspension of PMVICs, he said.

Motorists have complained of the high cost of inspection fee at P1,800 and P900 for reinspection, according to Lasquite.

"At 'yung paulit-ulit na pag-fail ng mga sasakayan na hindi naman maipaliwanang o mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang ating mga motorista na kwestyunin 'yung resulta," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Vehicles were also repeatedly failing inspection without explanation or opportunity for the motorists to question the results.)

"Wala siyang grievance mechanism or proper procedure for redress para ma-question kung tama ba o legal ba 'yung ginawang inspection para bumagsak."

(There's no grievance mechanism or proper procedure for redress to question if the inspection was proper or legal.)

Lawmakers have called on transport authorities to defer the implementation of PMVIC operations during the pandemic.