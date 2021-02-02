'Pag walang consultation, baka may corruption': VACC blasts PMVIC operations during pandemic

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Tuesday slammed possible corruption in private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVIC) as operations were allowed during the pandemic even without public consultation.

The Land Transportation Office implemented memorandum circular 2020-2217 or the start of PMVIC operations in October. The motor vehicle inspection program is a 70-point series of roadworthiness automated tests based on international standards prior to car and motorcycle registration.

A transportation official earlier said the PMVICs would replace private emission testing centers since it will check the entire roadworthiness of a vehicle.

The implementing rules came 2 months after the circular was enforced, VACC President Arsenio Evangelista said.

"Wrong timing nga para ma-implement nga ‘tong private motor vehicle inspection centers kung saan wala talagang thorough public consultation. Pag walang consultation baka may corruption. Yung (The) absence ng transparency leads to corruption," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's wrong timing to implement these PMVICs which did not undergo thorough public consultation. When there's no consultation, there might be corruption.)

"Nakikita po natin ang possible corruption and masyado minamadali at wrong timing talaga to," he said.

(We can see possible corruption and it seems it was hastened and its timing is wrong.)

In the interview, Evangelista questioned the high P1,800 fee for private motor vehicle inspection, which needs to be conducted yearly.

He noted that each PMVIC pays P60 million as franchise fee even as he questioned the integrity of PMVIC machines.

He cited one case wherein a well-maintained Toyota Land Cruiser failed the Motor Vehicle Inspection System noise test after the sound level of the exhaust allegedly registered 650 decibels "which would be enough to kill all the people there."

"Para bang you are bound to fail sa hirap nung compliance dun sa machines," he said.

(It's like you are bound to fail because the compliance is so difficult.)

Evangelista questioned the need to privatize motor vehicle inspection as government has enough funds to conduct inspections.

"Why give private ownership when we have more than enough money to build this? Ang Road Users Tax na kinokolekta satin yearly...sinasabi nasa P22.2 million a year ang proceeds nun. We have more than enough money. Question, saan nila dinadala ang Road Users Tax?" Evangelista said.

(The Road Users Tax they collect yearly...is estimated at around P22.2 million a year. We have more than enough money. Question, where do the Road Users Tax go?)

He also noted that there is no third party that would do check and balance of PMVIC operations.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante earlier said there was a need for PMVICs to "ensure the roadworthiness of vehicles and prevent the occurrence of road-related accidents."

“‘Yung PMVIC, kailangan talaga. Hindi 'yung modelo ng sasakyan, kundi yung roadworthiness,” he was quoted in a Department of Transportation social media post.

(The PMVIC is needed. Not on the car model but its roadworthiness.)