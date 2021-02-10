'Monopoly': Senators seek suspension of private motor inspection hubs' operations

Motorists hold a unity motorcade against the Land Transportation Office's private motor vehicle inspection centers in Quezon City on February 9, 2021, citing the lack of consultation among stakeholders and higher processing fees charged in private facilities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A senator on Wednesday said the chamber seeks to suspend the operations of private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) as it is not based on any law.

The Senate committee on public services on Tuesday recommended the suspension of PMVIC operations, which began in October.

"Wala kaming nakikitang batas na nagpapahintulot sa LTO (Land Transportation Office) na isapribado ang serbisyong ito. Kung gusto nila isapribado 'yan, pwede silang pumunta ng Kongreso para humingi ng batas. Di pwedeng sila-sila lang ang gagawa n'yan," Senate Pro Tempore Ralph Recto told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We can't see any law that allows LTO to privatize this service. If they want to, they can go to Congress to ask for a law, they can't decide on their own.)

"Bigla-biglaan din itong ginawa at parang may monopoly pa. 138 (PMVICs) lang. Walang kompetisyon tapos mandato po ang presyo. Kung nasa pribado 'yan, dapat merong kompetisyon para bumaba ang presyo."

(It was enforced suddenly and there seems to be a monopoly. There's only 138 PMVICs. There's no competition and the price is mandated. If it's privatized, there should be competition to lower the prices.)

PMVICs can earn billions annually if all vehicles in the country are mandated to undergo scrutiny, Recto said.

"Pag sinuma total mo mahigit P8 billion, 'yan ay assuming na lahat ay pumasa. Pag bumagsak pa yan at magreretake ka, mas malaki pa ang babayaran mo," he said.

(If you sum it all up, it's more than P8 billion, assuming all vehicles pass. If they fail, they would have to retake and spend more.)

"Gawin natin nang tama, hindi 'yung pabigla-bigla at 'yung kayang bayaran ng tao."

(Let's do it correctly, not rashly and in a way people can afford it.)