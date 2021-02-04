House panel to probe enforcement of Child Car Seat Law, PMVICs during pandemic

LTO officers hand out leaflets about land transportation laws to motorists along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on February 2, 2021, the first day of the full implementation of the "Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act". Republic Act No. 11229, which was passed in 2019, requires children aged 12 and below be properly secured in appropriate car seats while traveling in a private motor vehicle. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The House Committee on Transportation will look into the implementation of vehicle regulations such as the Child Car Seat Law and private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVIC), its chairman said Thursday.

The committee will open its inquiry on Wednesday, said Samar 1st District Edgar Sarmiento as he urged the executive department to defer the laws' enforcement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sa kahirapan po ng panahon natin brought about this pandemic, sana may mga batas at polisiya na huwag muna ngayon...Kahit anong gawin natin unahin na muna natin ang kailangan sa pandemyang ito," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(During this difficult time brought about this pandemic, there are laws and policies that should not be enforced...Whatever we do, we have to prioritize what we need during the pandemic.)

"Kung may batas man na ipapairal ngayon, wag muna natin pagastusin ang mga tao."

(If there are laws to be enacted, we should not force people to spend.)

The Department of Transportation earlier said it supports the deferment of the full implementation of the Child Car Seat Law.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), meantime, flagged possible corruption in PMVICs, of which the implementation did not undergo public consultation.

"Wrong timing nga para ma-implement nga ‘tong private motor vehicle inspection centers kung saan wala talagang thorough public consultation. Pag walang consultation baka may corruption. Yung (The) absence ng transparency leads to corruption," VACC President Arsenio Evangelista said.

(It's wrong timing to implement these PMVICs which did not undergo thorough public consultation. When there's no consultation, there might be corruption.)