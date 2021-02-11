Duterte defers child car seat law; MVIS no longer necessary - Palace

Motorists hold a unity motorcade against the Land Transportation Office's private motor vehicle inspection centers in Quezon City on Feb. 9, 2021, citing the lack of consultation among stakeholders and higher processing fees charged in private facilities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has deferred the implementation of the child car seat law following public criticism, Malacañang said on Thursday, adding that the private motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) is no longer mandatory.

"Nagdesisyon na po ang ating Presidente. Ipinagpaliban po o deferred ang implementasyon ng chid car seats," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(Our President has decided. The implementation of the child car seats is postponed or deferred.)

"Samantala, hindi na po mandatory ang MVIS. Ibig sabihin, kinakailangan wala pong bagong singil, walang karagdagang singil sa pagpaparehistro ng mga sasakyan," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(Meanwhile, MVIS is no longer mandatory. This means that there should be no new or additional fee for the registration of vehicles.)

Duterte considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public in issuing these directives, Roque sai.

More details to follow