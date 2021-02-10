'Incompetent': Poe hits transport officials over car seat law, PMVICs

Senator Grace Poe speaks during a press briefing at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on February 17, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Grace Poe on Wednesday called transport officials "incompetent" following the implementation of costly measures requiring car seats for children and vehicle inspection operated by private firms.

The Senate committee on public services, which Poe chairs, earlier recommended the suspension of private motor vehicle inspection operations, which began in October.

"What are they focusing on when we’re supposed to be on the same page, helping each other to alleviate the hardships of our countrymen especially at this time," Poe told ANC's Headstart.

"I don't know if they’re out of touch, if they’re incompetent or they simply don’t care."

The Child Car Seat Law has good intentions but its enforcement during the pandemic is "bothersome," said Poe.

"The rollout at this time, it seems like the lack of regard for the cost of it for the public is what’s quite sad and bothersome," she said.

The Department of Transportation is supposed to conduct a study on car restraints for children's safety but they have yet to do so, she added.

"If they still don’t do it in a couple of months, the Senate and Congress will probably have to hire our own consultants to suggest to us what need to be done," she said.

"It will take a toll on the budget we will allot to the DOTr because they seem to not have been able to roll out what their responsibilities and obligations are to the public."

The DOTr earlier said it supports the deferment of the Car Seat Law's enforcement.

The senator also criticized the mandatory wearing of face masks in private vehicles, even among family members.

"I can understand carpooling when you’re with individuals (from) different households and also public utility vehicles but not in your private cars. This is an avenue for corruption because you can be apprehended and even if you’re with your family they can fine you," she said.