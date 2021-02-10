Pwede kamag-anak? Poe asks why DOTr men not banned from operating PMVICs

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Grace Poe questioned Wednesday why agreements to operate private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) do not bar transportation officials or their relatives from operating PMVICs.

Poe, whose committee on public services recommended the suspension of the operations of these PMVICs, said the provision stating that any Department of Transportation officer or their families are not allowed to participate in these contracts was "suspiciously" omitted in the agreements for these PMVICs.

"Initially, for any DOTr contract, any member of the DOTr and their families to a certain degree is not allowed to participate. Suspiciously, in this private motor vehicle inspection center agreement, they took that provision out and all they did was put that those in the accrediting committee may not participate," shr said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.

"Meaning, you can still be a relative of an officer of the DOTr or the LTO or you yourself are in the DOTr or the LTO, as long as you’re not in the selection, accrediting committee, you may actually own a private motor vehicle inspection center."



Poe said operators of PMVICs should be identified, adding the 23 centers were rolled out "with not 1 regulation in place."

"The question begs to be asked: Who are these preferred individuals who were able to win those licenses to operate? We’re asking them to submit not just the names of the companies, but the incorporators of those companies as well," she said.

Poe said PMVICs can earn up to P6 billion to P8 billion a year while charging each vehicle owner P1,000 to P1,500 per transaction.

Citing calculation done by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, she said these private centers stand to earn about P6 to P8 billion every year, but will only pay the government P100,000 for their license to operate. If all 458 centers are rolled out, it would only be a P45.8 million revenue for government, she said.

"That’s less than 1 percent…It does not make sense," she said.

Poe said while the legislative branch cannot impose on the executive, her committee will submit its formal recommendation to suspend the operation of these PMVICs next week.

