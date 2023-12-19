Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The government is preparing to issue special permits and deploy free rides next year for a possible shortage of public utility vehicles (PUV) as the December 31 deadline for the consolidation of jeepney franchises nears, an official said Tuesday.

The government requires operators to consolidate into cooperatives as a requirement under the PUV modernization program, which would gradually phase out old jeepneys with modern units. Transport groups oppose the policy, citing the high cost of the upgrade.

Speaking to ANC, Transportation Undersecretary TJ Batan said that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) could issue special permits on January 1 to consolidated operators to supplement routes with fewer PUVs.

Batan added that they were working with local government units for the deployment of free rides to cater to passengers who would be affected by the possible reduction in the number of PUVs.

"The good news is, based on LTFRB data, all of the major roads in Metro Manila already have at least one consolidated operator. So we are not anticipating these major routes to not have any operators at all," he said.

"But for the other routes that may not have consolidated operator come January 1, then the LTFRB is ready to issue special permits for others to step in."

Several transport groups have of a transport crisis next year when unconsolidated jeepney drivers would no longer be allowed to ply their routes. The Department of Transportation dismissed the warnings and stood firm on the deadline.

Still, Batan encouraged operators to catch up and consolidate before the December 31 deadline, which he said would not be moved as declared by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The transport official also claimed that due to the government's refusal to extend the deadline, they have observed an increase in the number of applicants seeking consolidation.

MMDA PREPARED FOR CONTINUED STRIKES

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Romando Artes on Tuesday said the agency was ready should the ongoing transport strike in the capital region drag.

"Kung gusto po nila kahit isang taon, nakahanda po ang MMDA at pamahalaan," Artes said.

"Dumating na po tayo sa punto kung saan ang pamahalaan ay hindi na po puwedeng i-hostage ng kahit anong grupo na nagte-threaten ng tigil pasada. Nag-iinconvenience sila ng ating mananakay para lang makuha ang gusto nila," he said.

Various transport groups conducted a two-day transport strike last week to oppose the franchise consolidation deadline.

Artes said that while some participated in the strike, they also eventually went back to work since most of them needed to earn money for their families.

He also believes that the transport strike failed to paralyze the transport system in the metro since not all transport groups participated.

— With a report from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News