MANILA — Transport group PISTON said protests against the deadline for franchise consolidation and public utility vehicle modernization program will continue and could reach the courts.

Speaking to Teleradyo Serbisyo on Saturday, PISTON president Mody Floranda said the group is considering questioning the order for the program before the Supreme Court.

“Itong modernization naman ay, hindi naman ito batas. Executive order lang ng [Department of Transportation] at ng [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board],” he said.

“Bakit ino-obliga, o pinipilit tayo na pumasok sa isang usapin ng modernnization program ang alam namin ay dapat ito ay voluntary at hindi absoluto,” he also said.

He said lawyers are already studying the issue.

In the meantime, he said, protests like the transport strike last Thursday and Friday will continue.

He said transport groups and their supporters may hold another massive protest before the year ends and will hold an “opening salvo” in January.

The government is not extending a December 31 deadline for jeepney operators to apply for franchise consolidation, which PISTON warns will leave thousands without livelihoods and will deprive commuters of affordable public transport.

PISTON and other groups are protesting the franchise consolidation scheme, saying individual operators will lose their franchises as well as ownership of their units.

“Wala tayong problema sa usapin ng kooperatiba [pero ang sinasabi natin] baka puwede namang indibidwal na prangkisa at indibidwal na pag-aari pa rin,” Floranda said.

He said members are also hesitant to consolidate franchises because of the fear of a monopoly on routes.

PISTON and others opposed to the modernization program say the scheme favors large companies and bigger operators over single-unit operators.

In a separate interview, Robert “Ka Obet” Martin — president of transport group Pasang Masda — said that operators will not lose their units with modernization.

Pasang Masda has reached nearly 99% compliance with franchise consolidation, Martin said.

“Hindi matatanggal ang pangalan ng operator. Hindi mawawala ang prangkisa, may slot po iyan,” he said.

Martin said that franchise consolidation will mean proper dispatching of units so jeepneys will not be competing for the same passengers.

Income from the route will also be pooled and then divided equally among cooperative members, he also said.

Martin, who owns 65 units of the modern jeepneys, said that he has had no problems paying for the “modern jeepneys”, which cost up to P2.5 million.

He said that while there may be cases of mismanagement in some transport cooperatives, most have been able to pay for the units and earn livelihoods.