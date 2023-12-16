Watch more on iWantTFC

The two-day transport strike against the looming PUV modernization program and the franchise consolidation that is part of it, was a success, a transport group said Saturday.

This was in contrast to government statements saying the protest had little effect on commuters.

In a radio interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, Piston president Mody Floranda said "95 percent" of the jeepney transportation in Metro Manila was "paralyzed" due to the strike.

He said the rate was around 85 percent in areas outside the capital, based on reports by members.

The transport strike came as many Filipinos attended parties and social events as the Holiday season nears.

Teleradyo Serbisyo, 14 December 2023.