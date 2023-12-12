Marcos says no extension for Dec 31 deadline for PUV consolidation

Members of transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) stage a picket protest outside the House of Representatives on Dec 7, 2023, in Quezon City, as the Makabayan bloc files a House Resolution calling for the deferral of the December 31 deadline for franchise consolidation applications. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The December 31 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles (PUV) will no longer be extended, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Tuesday amid appeals and protests from some transport groups.

In a post on X, the Philippine leader said that the decision was made following a meeting with transport officials.



“Currently, 70 percent of all operators have already committed to and consolidated under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP),” Marcos said.



“We cannot let the minority cause further delays, affecting majority of our operators, banks, financial institutions, and the public at large," he added.



Marcos further said that adhering to the current timeline “ensures that everyone can reap the benefits of the full operationalization of our modernized public transport system.”



“Hence, the scheduled timeline will not be moved,” he said.

Transport group PISTON on Monday said it plans to stage another transport strike from December 14 to 15 as they called on the government to reconsider its decision to implement the Dec 31 consolidation deadline.

