Manibela mounts another transport strike

Members of several jeepney associations hold a protest as they begin another round of transport strike at the University of the Philippines in Diliman Quezon City on December 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Transport group Manibela on Monday ushered in the week with another transport strike, one that it hopes to sustain until the end of the year.

This, as the group fights to keep their franchises beyond the December 31 consolidation deadline for the government’s PUV modernization program.

During the launch of the protest at the Monumento Circle in Caloocan City on Monday morning, Manibela president Mar Valbuena clarified that they are not asking for an extension of the consolidation deadline, but an extension of the validity of their franchises and their provisional authority to operate.



Under the program, franchises of those who won't be able to file for consolidation will be revoked by Jan. 1.



“Dapat walang expiration, dapat walang deadline ang aming mga prangkisa. Kung yung konsolidasyon ay itutuloy nila, depende na yun sa may gusto. Dapat hindi sapilitan,” he said.



Should the government push through with its plan to revoke the permits of jeepney drivers and operators that will not meet the consolidation deadline, Valbuena said more than 300,000 people from all over the country could lose their jobs.



“Kapag hindi po ito in-extend, ang pagtaya po natin sa buong Pilipinas, hindi po bababa ng 150,000 to 160,000 na operator pa lamang (ang mawawalan ng trabaho). Driver, 150,000 din. Umaabot pa ng 300,000 o di bababa kasi yung ibang jeepney, 2 po ang driver plus yung operator nito. Di po bababa ng 300,00 ang mawawalan ng trabaho come January 1,” he said.



President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said in a statement that 70 percent of all operators have already committed to and consolidated under the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, adding that the minority should not be allowed to cause further delays for the majority.

But Valbuena insisted that Marcos should care about all stakeholders.



“Pangulo, hindi mo dapat tinitignan kung may minority o majority. Ang tignan mo, yung kapakanan ng lahat ng taumbayan. Maliit o malaki, may karapatang magkaroon ng hanapbuhay. Mahirap o mayaman, dapat kinakalinga natin at wag tayong mamimili kung sino ang ating tutulungan,” he said.



He also blasted Marcos for being the reason why they may lose their livelihood, during the holiday season, no less.



“Ito na yung pinakamalungkot na pasko, mas malungkot pa nung panahon ng pandemya. Dahil nung panahon ng pandemya, ang nagtatanggal sa ating kabuhayan ay ang sakit na tulad ng COVID. Pero ngayon, mismong ang gobyerno, mismong ang pangulo ang nagtatanggal ng ating kabuhayan na dapat siya ang nagbibigay sa atin ng trabaho,” he said.



REHABILITATION OF TRADITIONAL JEEPNEYS

Valbuena also reiterated that the rehabilitation of traditional jeepneys, and not consolidation, is the way forward.



As proof, some jeepney operators and drivers brought units that they have taken the initiative to upgrade themselves based on some of the wishes of the government— higher ceilings to provide passengers with room to stand, a side entrance instead of the usual back entrance for safety, and power steering.



“Kitang-kita po natin sa likuran natin, nakapag-rehabilitate po, nakapag-modernize ng sasakyan na sumunod sa Philippine National Standards nang hindi kami nagko-kooperatiba, hindi kami nagcoconsolidate. Bakit hindi po tignan itong perspektibo na ito?" said Valbuena.



“Hindi aabutin ng isang milyon, nasa P600,000 hanggang P700,000 lamang po ang isa nito. Kung ikukumpara natin sa halos tatlong milyon (na presyo ng modern jeepneys), napakalayo po ng deperensiya,” he added.



According to Manibela, at least 40,000 jeepney drivers and operators across the National Capital Region joined the transport strike today.



“Magpapatuloy po ito, itong linggo na ‘to na tigil-pasada. Hanggang sa susunod pang linggo, iba-ibang kilos protesta ang gagawin natin,” he said.



Because of the transport holiday, some passengers in the CAMANAVA area found it hard to catch a ride.

Nursing student Mari Santiago was forced to book a motorcycle taxi just so she can make it to her test at school.



“Ang hirap pong makasakay, lalo na po kanina may exam po kanina, muntik na po akong ma-late. Ginawa ko, nagbook na lang ako ng Move It para makapasok kaso doble po yung pamasahe,” she said.



Taho vendor Edgar Esguerra also lamented the possible phaseout of traditional jeepneys next year. He said modern jeepneys usually do not allow him to board the vehicle with his equipment.



“Nakaka-istorbo daw yung taho ko. Kahit sa modern (jeepney), binabayad ko ‘to pero nakakaistorbo daw. Paano kaming mahihirap, wala na kaming masakyan?” he said.



But just like during previous strikes, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) again downplayed the impact on Metro Manila’s overall public transportation system.



"Wala pong paralisasyon ng pampublikong transportasyon. May kaunting epekto pero minimal naman at natutugunan naman natin," said MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes.



Still, he says the MMDA is preparing for the possibility that more jeepney drivers and operators will join the transport strike in the next few weeks.



"Kung dadami o hindi, kami ay handang tumugon sa anumang sitwasyon na magiging epekto ng idineklarang strike," Artes said.

