Commuters wait for public transport along Commonwealth Avenue in Philcoa during a transport strike last October 16, 2023. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation dismissed Friday warnings of a possible ‘transport crisis’ if the government continues to stand firm on its December 31 consolidation deadline for jeepney drivers under the PUV modernization program.

Several transport groups earlier warned of a shortage of public utility vehicles by January when jeepney drivers who fail to comply with the consolidation requirement will no longer be allowed to ply their routes.

But the DOTr says the government is ready to address possible transport concerns that may arise, particularly on areas with low consolidation rates.



"Alam mo, when you talk about transport crisis, definitely, there will be no transport crisis,” Jesus Ferdinand Ortega, Chairperson of the DOTR-Office of Transportation Cooperatives said in a televised briefing.



“Transports concerns from December to January tututukan natin iyan, because definitely may mga concerns that will happen. But LTFRB has looked at those places, has looked and checked on the routes na posibleng magkaroon ng concern and we will address that. Kasi, handang-handa ang malaking majority ng transportation sector to come in and help on the places na hindi nagko-consolidate. So, definitely, kapag nagtulungan ang gobyerno and the transport sector, the concerns in few routes will be addressed," he added.

As of December 2023, 70 percent of PUV drivers nationwide have complied with the consolidation requirement nationwide. However, the number of jeepney drivers in Metro Manila that have yet to consolidate is still very high, a few days before the deadline, the official said.



“Sa Metro Manila it’s a percentage na less than 30%. Less than 30%, so diyan kami nakatutok on how to address the concern. Unang-una, dito sa Metro Manila, iyong mga maliliit na ruta, maiiksing ruta, iyon ang mga hindi nagko-consolidate. But iyong mga major roads, iyong mga malalawak, mararaming pasahero, consolidated na iyon,” he said.

Ortega says there are a number of options available to ensure that commuters in areas will not be inconvenienced come January 1.



“Mayroon nang programa ang gobyerno wherein one, papayagan pa rin namin silang pwedeng bumiyahe for a while. Two, there are other modes of transportation. Mayroon tayong mga malalaking bus, maliliit na bus, may mga tricycle diyan, mga taxi, na pwedeng magpuno sa mga byahe na maaring hindi consolidated or hindi na babyahe ang ruta,” Ortega said.



“We will tap the LGUs during this phase, the transition phase na pwede silang magrescue vehicle o maglibre sakay na tulungan ang mga mananakay. And also there’s one option: pwede namang ang LTFRB na ipabyahe ang mga consolidate na korporasyon sa mga lugar o ruta na hindi nagconsolidate,” he continued.



“So basically sa Metro Manila ang concern, and we have already the moves or the steps para matulungan, once the deadline comes in, and pagdating na sa January.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier rejected another extension of the yearend deadline for consolidation, noting that government “cannot let the minority cause further delays, affecting majority of our operators, banks, financial institutions and the public at large.”



“The President was very knowledgeable of the concerns of the transport groups and commuters. He made a firm decision, nagdecide sIya para sa bayan, para sa mananakay, and the big majority that has joined the program,” Ortega said.



“So ang direksyon dito is tuloy-tuloy, ang direksyon dito really is the deadline kailangan nilang iabot ang deadline. Kasi after the deadline, mahihirapan na kaming makatulong sa kanila.”