PH could ask US to accompany resupply missions: ex-SC justice

MANILA — Former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio suggested Wednesday that the Philippines ask the United States for support with its resupply missions, after China's repeated aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Carpio earlier said that Manila should build a civilian structure such as a lighthouse or marine research center on Ayungin Shoal where BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded since 1999.

"The other strategy is [to] ask the US to accompany us when we conduct the resupply mission," he said, noting that the Philippines "will have the naval might of the US behind us."

Carpio said resupply missions are considered military activities outside the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal, hence the need for a civilian activity such as building of a lighthouse or marine research center in the area.

"We should shift the activity to civilian," he said, adding that the Philippines could file another case before the tribunal if China challenges the move.

The United States is the oldest security ally of the Philippines, with wide-ranging security partnerships that include assistance to support Philippine efforts towards enhancing its defense capabilities.

Carpio added that resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre are considered military and are outside the jurisdiction of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

When China opposes the move, the Philippines should turn to the international tribunal again, which Carpio said could rule in favor of Manila.

"And the international community can rally behind that ruling again because it’s the rule of law," he said.