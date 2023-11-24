This handout photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 and received through the US embassy in Manila on Nov. 23 shows a US air force personnel watching two Philippine Air Force FA-50s (L) flying alongside two US Air Force F-15C Eagles over the South China Sea during the joint maritime and air patrols. Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin, US Air Force/AFP

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday said its joint maritime and air patrols with US troops in the West Philippine Sea were "a success" despite shadowing by a Chinese warship.

"We consider the joint maritime and air patrols between the AFP and the US INDOPACOM a success. We feel we have met the objectives... We are confident that we are now more able to operate with our ally, the US," AFP chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

He said two Philippine ships and a US vessel were sailing together to northern Palawan when they observed a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel tailing them about 6.5 nautical miles away.

The Chinese ship did not engage in any dangerous maneuver and its shadowing was “already expected”, Brawner said.

“It was considered during the planning process. We expected this already. We are also thankful that there was no untoward incident during the whole joint patrols, all three days," the military chief told reporters.

"Matagal na nilang [China] ginagawa ang pag-shadow, it’s not just our ships, but even other ships in the area—those of Malaysia, Vietnam. This goes with their narrative na sa kanila ang South China Sea as bounded by the 10-dash line," he added.

Brawner said the joint patrols were not aimed at China, which allegedly harassed Philippine vessels on recent resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal.

“Isang tinesting natin doon ay ang interoperability of our navy and air force… We were able to achieve that: interoperability with our ally. We’re very happy with the results of the joint maritime and air patrols,” the AFP chief said.

“This is one way for us to promote the rules-based international order. We believe that in the conduct of the joint patrols, we have to follow international laws and rules. We have done that and by doing that, we are telling the world that this is possible—it’s possible to operate within our EEZ without necessarily harassing other countries. This is one message we are telling,” he added.

MORE PATROLS

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said there would be more joint patrols with partner countries.

“Ang iterations ng joint exercises ay tuluy-tuloy iyan dahil part naman ng ating engagements with allies and partner nations. Nasa ilalim iyan ng pag-uusap ng AFP and their counterparts,” Teodoro told reporters.

“This should not be an issue because it is entirely within the rights of the Philippines to patrol anywhere, whether in the high seas or in the area where it has jurisdiction pursuant with national law.”

The Chinese Ministry of Defense’s (MOD) has accused the Philippines of “stirring up trouble” in the region and enlisting “foreign forces” to patrol the sea.

"Since November 21, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command Navy ship Yuncheng has conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea," the MOD said in a statement issued Thursday.

"During this period, the Philippines enlisted foreign forces to patrol the South China Sea, stir up trouble, and hype up regional peace and stability, violating the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea."

"The theater troops maintain a high degree of vigilance, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests, and resolutely safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea," it added.

Teodoro answered: “Sino ba ang nananakop sa South China Sea, sa West Philippine Sea, lalo na? It is China."

"The Philippines is not stirring up trouble. This is reverse of the truth and is an absolute falsity for China to say that. It is once again reversing the truth, consistent with its narrative,” the defense chief said.

“As we always reiterate, our interest is to protect our rights in accordance with UNCLOS and international law, which China purports to respect in words, but unfortunately, not in deeds. Whatever China says about this, I think their credibility is very, very low,” he continued.