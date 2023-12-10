Congress leaders condemn Chinese aggression in West Philippine Sea

Jay Tarriela/X

MANILA — Leaders of Congress on Sunday condemned China's latest aggressive actions against Filipino ships on resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea, which the head of the House of Representatives described as "inhumane" and "a brazen disrespect for the rule of law."

The Chinese Coast Guard used water cannons on a Philippine resupply convoy to Ayungin Shoal on Sunday and and also rammed civilian ship Unaizah Mae 1, according to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese ships also used aggressive maneuvers and water cannons to block a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources attempt to bring supplies to Filipino fishers near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough, Panatag) off Zambales.

"The use of water cannons and long-range acoustic devices against our vessels, causing significant damage and distress to our crew, is unacceptable and unjustifiable," House Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

"These actions by the China Coast Guard, in preventing our vessels from conducting a peaceful resupply mission to Filipino fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), demonstrate a brazen disrespect for the rule of law and established international agreements," he said.

Romualdez added that the "acts of intimidation and harassment" against Filipino fishermen "are not only a violation of their rights but also an affront to human dignity."

"To prevent the distribution of humanitarian support, as was the case in this incident, is not only illegal but also inhumane," he said.

He told China to stop the "aggressive activities" and uphold the principles of international law.

"We call upon China to respect our sovereignty, desist from actions that infringe upon it, and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes. The Philippines, as a sovereign nation, will continue to defend its rights and protect the interests of its people."

Longstanding tensions between Manila and Beijing over the sea have flared in recent months following multiple incidents involving Philippine and Chinese vessels, including two previous collisions.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands near the shores of its neighbors, and has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.

'NO HEART'

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri also condemned in his statement Beijing's actions and said China did not only cause "great damage to property but they also put Filipino lives at risk."

Zubiri pointed out that the Philippine missions were for humanitarian and that China still "chose to attack them. THEY HAVE NO HEART."

He added that China has now "gone from unlawfully blocking" Philippine vessels to "now deliberately damaging our vessels and endangering the lives of our people."

He urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to recall the current Chinese ambassador and send him back home.

"He has done nothing to address the continued attacks of his government on our troops and on our people," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva meanwhile said "[m]ight does not give China the right to fire water cannons at our vessels, make dangerous maneuvers or block humanitarian missions."

Villanueva said China has to abide by international laws, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and stop encroaching into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

"Kahit gaano pa karaming armas at kalaking barko ang iharang ng China, hindi magbabago ang katotohanan na ang pinaglalabanang teritoryo ay sa Pilipino," he said.

(No matter how many weapons and big ships China uses to deter us, the fact that the contested territory belongs to the Philippines will not change.)

—with a report from Agence France-Presse