Water cannon, ramming damage PH ships on Ayungin resupply: Tarriela

This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows a China Coast Guard vessel using a water cannon on a civilian boat contracted for a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

MANILA — The Chinese Coast Guard used water cannon on a Philippine resupply convoy to Ayungin Shoal and also rammed civilian ship Unaizah Mae 1, according to Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela.

Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said in a post on X that the convoy comprising BRP Cabra and civilian ships Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan was met with water cannons and maneuvering by Chinese ships.

Regular RORE to BRP SIERRA MADRE this morning. BRP CABRA, Unaizah Mae 1, and M/L Kalayaan water cannoned by China Coast Guard. M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 rammed by CCG vessel. pic.twitter.com/wOt55KVu8k — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) December 10, 2023

"M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, [Unaizah Mae 1] rammed by CCG vessel," he also said.

SCS Probing Initiative, an NGO that favors China's position in the South China Sea, earlier Sunday cited a Chinese Coast Guard report claiming Unaizah Mae 1 ignored warnings and "swerved in an unprofessional and dangerous manner and deliberately rammed CCG boat 21556."

This is the second collision involving a Chinese ship and Philippine vessels heading to Ayungin, where BRP Sierra Madre is grounded, since October.

BRP Cabra and Unaizah Mae 2 were damaged in the incident that prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs to summon Chinese Embassy officials and to file a diplomatic protest.

The incident on Sunday follows attempts by the Chinese Coast Guard to keep a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources mission to distribute fuel and food to fishers at Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag, Scarborough) off Zambales.