A Chinese Coast Guard vessel uses a water cannon on a BFAR ship during its resupply mission to the Panatag Shoal. ABS-CBN News.

BAJO DE MASINLOC (UPDATED) — Ships of the Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia on Saturday used aggressive maneuvers and water cannon to block a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources attempt to bring supplies to Filipino fishers near Scarborough (Bajo de Masinloc, Panatag) Shoal off Zambales.

The three research vessels of the BFAR carrying the supplies for Filipino fisherfolk were hit several times by water cannon from Chinese Coast Guard ships, which began their harassment around 8 a.m. while the Philippine ships were still 15 nautical miles from the shoal.

A Chinese maritime militia vessel also passed in front of the Philippine vessels in four attempts to block the resupply mission.

Despite this, the BFAR vessels managed to come closer to Scarborough Shoal, where the Filipino fishermen were waiting.

This did not stop the Chinese ships from tailing the BFAR convoy and, by 10 a.m., they started spraying BRP Datu Bankaw and BRP Datu Tamblot with water.

'MOST AGGRESSIVE ACT YET'

The water cannons, which the Chinese ships used regularly while BFAR personnel distributed aid, damaged radar monitoring equipment on Datu Bankaw.

“Ito na ang pinaka-agresibong atake ng Chinese Coast Guard na na-experience namin during the resupply missions,” a BFAR crew member, who refused to be named, said.

Despite the aggression, the resupply mission pushed through and the BFAR was able to give 30 fishermen Noche Buena packs and fuel.

The aid was welcome, especially with the recent fuel price increases.

Some fishermen recounted also being harassed by the Chinese Coast Guard when they try to fish inside the shoal, which is a traditional fishing ground.

“‘Yung insidente na kami eh bababa dito kukuha lang ng mga shell — binubulabog kami ng China,” fisherman Jolly Saigan of Subic, Zambales said.

“Mahirap. Naaawa kami sa kalagayan, lalo na sa ginagawa ng China,” Floro Deljensya of Masinloc, Zambales said of the water cannon incidents and of not being allowed to enter the shoal to fish.

In a statement, Sen. Francis Tolentino — chair of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones — "strongly condemned" the use of water cannons against the BFAR ships.

He said the incident, which happened within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, "[undermines] peace and stability in the region."

REGULAR BUT NOT CONSTANT PH PRESENCE

The Philippine Coast Guard and BFAR, whose ships are operated by coast guard personnel, have been going to the Scarborough Shoal area as part of routine patrols. These patrols also include the distribution of aid like fuel to Filipino fishers there.

The coast guard has said it lacks ships for regular patrols throughout the West Philippine Sea — the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf — but has committed to conduct regular patrols.

Scarborough Shoal was the site of tension earlier this year after China put up a floating barrier to keep Filipino fishers out.

The coast guard later cut the barrier in an operation that it said aligns with international law and with Philippine sovereignty over the shoal.

The resupply mission to Scarborough Shoal coincides with preparations for a separate civilian Christmas convoy to Pag-Asa Island and other Philippine-occupied features of the West Philippine Sea.

"As a flotilla of civilian Filipino vessels prepares to deliver Christmas gifts within the Philippine EEZ, we hope the international community will remain united against harassment and that the festive spirit of generosity and good will will not be overshadowed by the forces of intimidation," Sen. Tolentino said.