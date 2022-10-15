'Hindi kasalanan ng ama': Sotto, Revilla speak up on Remulla son's arrest

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Should Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla resign after his son's arrest for illegal possession of almost a kilogram of high-grade marijuana?

For former Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, the decision to quit is all up to Remulla.

"Whether dapat siyang mag-resign o hindi medyo ano 'yan, we'll leave it to him. Atsaka 'yung sa kilos, makikita mo naman sa kilos kung ano ang mga magiging aksiyon," Sotto told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Saturday.

"Tama naman 'yung sinabi ni Secretary Boying Remulla na hindi niya pakikialaman ['yung kaso]. Gano'n talaga dapat."

Sotto, who once chaired the Dangerous Drugs Board, said he believes Remulla will let justice run its course.

"Ako naniniwala naman dahil sapagkat kilala ko naman 'yung pamilya ng Remulla,. Hahayaan nila 'yung course of justice," he said.

"Hindi tutulungan iyon, gano'n ang tingin ko."

For his part, Sen. Bong Revilla said he believes Remulla will uphold his oath and the law.

"Kilala ko si Secretary Boying Remulla bilang disenteng tao na may isang salita. Kaya't masakit man bilang isang ama na napariwara ang anak, I believe him when he said he will uphold his oath and the law. Naniniwala ako sa kanya na hindi siya makikialam," he said.

Revilla urged the public to not judge the justice secretary based on "the fault of others but on his competence and performance."

"Hindi kasalanan ng ama ang kasalanan ng anak," he added.

Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, the justice secretary's eldest son, was arrested by authorities last Tuesday for alleged possession of P1.3 million worth of high-grade marijuana.

The Las Piñas City Prosecutor's Office on Friday formally charged Juanito for allegedly violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The office recommended "no bail" for the case.

Remulla earlier said he would not intervene or influence his son's "predicament."

"I have to abide by the Oath of Office I took when I assumed this position," he said.

"We all know about unconditional love, but at 38 years old, he will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child," Sec. Remulla said of his son.

"A person should always face the consequences of their actions and I will let justice take its own course."



—TeleRadyo, October 15, 2022