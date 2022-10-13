Law enforcement authorities said Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022 in Las Pinas City for alleged possession of around P1.3 million worth of suspected kush. Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said the suspect is his nephew. Contributed photo.

MANILA — The eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla was arrested in a recent anti-illegal drug operation, the official's brother Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said Thursday.

The governor initially said "yes" in a text message when asked by ABS-CBN News to confirm if a certain Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III arrested for illegal drugs in Las Piñas City was his nephew.

In a Facebook post later, the governor said, "Si Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III ay pamangking buo ko po. Siya ay panganay na anak na lalake ni Justice Secretary Boying Remulla."

(Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III is my nephew. He is the oldest son of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla.)

The justice secretary is in Geneva where he represented the Philippines at the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council. He will return home on Friday, Gov. Remulla said.

"Sec Boying has pledged that he will not, in any way interfere, intervene, nor use any of his affiliations to influence the charges against his son," he said.

He added that "we were never informed" of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operation against his nephew and "they were correct in doing so."

Juanito was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for alleged possession of around P1.3 million worth of suspected kush contained in 2 packets, law enforcement authorities said.

They were allegedly confiscated during a controlled delivery conducted by an inter-agency task force to a house in Las Piñas City where the suspect was supposedly the intended recipient.

The suspected kush allegedly came from abroad.

Juanito underwent inquest proceedings Thursday morning.

Two packets of suspected kush worth around P1.3 million were allegedly seized from Juanito Jose Remulla III on Oct. 11, 2022 in Las Pinas City, according to authorities. Contributed photo

"Our family is devastated with these developments most especially my 87 year old mother. We thank everyone for their calls of concern but rest assured that we are on top of the situation and that we shall abide in accordance with the due process of law," said Gov. Remulla.

"What we are going through is what millions of Filipino families are also going through now. We have been asked numerous times by friends and associates to intervene with their family members’ cases and we have never in any way intervened. We are not about to break any rules now," he added.

He said his brother would issue a separate statement.

— With a report from Michael Delizo and Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

