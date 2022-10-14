Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla attends the hybrid hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies Tuesday, September 20, 2022.Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Calls for Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla to resign after his son was arrested with over P1 million worth of marijuana "has no basis," as he knows his boundaries as a government official, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Friday.

Marcos said one could only ask an official to step down from their post if "he’s not doing his job or that they have misbehaved in that job."

"He has not done... he has done quite the contrary. He has taken the very proper position that he is recusing himself from any involvement in the case of his son," the President told reporters in an ambush interview.

"I think that being the Secretary of Department of Justice, he’s very aware that he must allow the processes of the judiciary to work properly and that no one in the executive should interfere," he added.

Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, the eldest son of the Justice secretary, was nabbed by law enforcement authorities Tuesday in Las Pinas City for alleged possession of suspected kush worth around P1.3 million.

Law enforcement authorities said Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022 in Las Pinas City for alleged possession of around P1.3 million worth of suspected kush. Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said the suspect is his nephew. Contributed photo.

Two packets of suspected kush worth around P1.3 million were allegedly seized from Juanito Jose Remulla III on Oct. 11, 2022 in Las Pinas City, according to authorities. Contributed photo

Secretary Remulla said he is grateful to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for doing its job "without fear or favor".

"I have to abide by the Oath of Office I took when I assumed this position," he said.

