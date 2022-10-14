MANILA - Calls for Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla to resign after his son was arrested with over P1 million worth of marijuana "has no basis," as he knows his boundaries as a government official, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on Friday.
Marcos said one could only ask an official to step down from their post if "he’s not doing his job or that they have misbehaved in that job."
"He has not done... he has done quite the contrary. He has taken the very proper position that he is recusing himself from any involvement in the case of his son," the President told reporters in an ambush interview.
"I think that being the Secretary of Department of Justice, he’s very aware that he must allow the processes of the judiciary to work properly and that no one in the executive should interfere," he added.
Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, the eldest son of the Justice secretary, was nabbed by law enforcement authorities Tuesday in Las Pinas City for alleged possession of suspected kush worth around P1.3 million.
Secretary Remulla said he is grateful to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for doing its job "without fear or favor".
"I have to abide by the Oath of Office I took when I assumed this position," he said.
