PDEA: Remulla's son facing raps for importing illegal drugs

MANILA - The eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla is currently facing several charges in relation to importation of dangerous drugs, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

PDEA spokesperson Dir. Derrick Carreon said Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, who was arrested in a drug operation last Oct. 11, has been charged for violation of Section 4, or importation of dangerous drugs, under Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Juanito is also charged with violation of Section 1401 of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The cases were filed at the Las Pinas City Prosecutor's Office Thursday morning.

Carreon also said Juanito is currently under the custody of the PDEA Regional Office-National Capital Region.

"In the meantime, dahil sa prosecution po tayo nakapag-file, ay nasa temporary custody po ng PDEA Regional Office - National Capital Region Custodial Facility or detention facility po, dito po sa ating tanggapan, sa national office," he said.

(In the meantime, because we filed the case in the prosecution, he is under temporary custody of PDEA Regional Office - National Capital Region Custodial Facility or detention facility, here in our national office.)

"Of course, after that, kapag masampa po sa husgado ‘yung kanyang kaso, then perhaps that’s the time when we will wait for further instructions from the court," Carreon added.

(Of course after that, once the case is filed in court, then perhaps that’s the time when we will wait for further instructions from the court.)

According to Carreon, the rule of law will prevail in handling the case of Juanito.

"The rule of law will prevail. Nakipag-ugnayan na rin po tayo sa kagalang-galang na kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Katarungan…I believe may separate na statement na po si Honorable Secretary Remulla about this," he said.

(The rule of law will prevail. We have already coordinated with our honorable secretary of the Department of Justice...I believe Honorable Secretary Remulla has released a separate statement about this.)

"Tayo ay naninindigan na ang justice system po dito sa ating bansa ay very robust and active, and it is very dynamic, at hindi po dapat mabahala ang ating mga kababayan dahil sa kasalukuyang pong panahon, ay talagang sinisikap po nating pairalin ang rule of law na pantay pantay," Carreon also said.

(We are firm that the justice system in our country is very robust and active, and it is very dynamic, and the public should not be worried because at present, we are working hard to make sure that the rule of law is applied fairly to everyone.)

Carreon said that under RA 9165, importation of illegal drugs is a serious offense and they usually do not recommend any bail, but it will still depend on the decision of the court whether Juanito will be allowed to post bail.

He also said that if Juanito is proven guilty, the heaviest punishment may be life imprisonment.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Juanito was arrested Tuesday in Las Pinas City for alleged possession of suspected kush, which was sent to the country through courier.

Remulla earlier said he will not intervene nor influence the case of his son.

DID PH DRUG SITUATION WORSEN AFTER DUTERTE ADMINISTRATION?

Meanwhile, Carreon maintained that the country's drug situation is improving.

This, after law enforcement agencies intercepted several big shipments of illegal drugs over the past few months.

"We would like to assure the public na sa ilalim po ng pamumuno ng ating mahal na Pangulong Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., na ganoon pa rin po ang intensity ng ating kampanya kontra ilegal na droga, at hindi po dapat mabahala ang ating mga kababayan na nagbabalik, o there is a resurgence umano na may be wrongly perceived by some," he said.

(We would like to assure the public that under the administration of our beloved President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., the intensity of campaign against illegal drugs is just the same, and our countrymen should not worry about the alleged resurgence of illegal drugs that may be wrongly perceived by some.)

"Ang kampanya kontra ilegal na droga ay ganoon pa rin kaigting, ganoon pa rin katibay," Carreon added.

(The campaign against illegal drugs is just as strict and just as strong as it was before.)

Over the weekend, operatives have seized probably the largest drug haul in the country during a series of operations from Saturday afternoon until before dawn Sunday in Metro Manila.

These operations yielded a total of almost a ton, or 990 kilograms of shabu worth P6.7 billion.

In late September, government operatives confiscated P19.6 million worth of cocaine from a passenger at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Authorities also confiscated P144.3 million worth of shabu at the NAIA back in August.

RELATED VIDEO