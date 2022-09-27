P19.6 million worth of cocaine seized in NAIA

MANILA – Government operatives confiscated P19.6 million worth of cocaine from a passenger at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Tuesday.

The operation was conducted by joint elements of the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) at NAIA, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the NAIA-IATG, which acted on a tip received by agents from their reliable informants.

Photo from Bureau of Customs PH's Facebook page.

The subject passenger arrived in Manila from Doha, Qatar, with Brazil as the port of origin.

Upon inspection of his luggage, operatives discovered 3.7 kilos of cocaine with an estimated value of P19,610,000.

The suspect, an American national, will face charges of violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.