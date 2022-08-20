Authorities sieze P144.3 million worth of shabu at NAIA

MANILA – Authorities on Saturday said they seized P144.3 million worth of shabu at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Pasay City.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA, and the NAIA Inter-agency Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Group intercepted on Friday some 21.215 kilograms of shabu from a South African passenger, who was subsequently arrested.

The suspect's movement was jointly monitored by the BOC, the NAIA and the PDEA using "advance intelligence information."

He arrived from Doha, Qatar and South Africa was his port of origin, authorities said.

The foreigner was placed under custodial investigation by the PDEA.

He will go through an inquest proceeding for violation of the Comprehensive Drug Act and the Customs Modernization And Tariff Act.

Last week, Customs personnel at the NAIA seized three parcels of alleged illegal drugs worth P14.7 million.

