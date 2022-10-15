Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla has not intervened in the illegal drug case of his eldest son for illegal possession of almost a kilogram of "kush" or high-grade marijuana, a prosecutor said Friday.

"Hindi po ever nagkaroon ng intervention ang justice secretary sa resolution nitong kaso na ito," said Jennah Marie Dela Cruz, prosecution attorney of the Las Piñas City Prosecutor's Office.

"Even po yesterday talagang hindi rin po, wala po kaming nare-receive na tawag na kahit kanino. Kung ano man po 'yung sinabi na statement ni justice secretary totoo naman pong wala pong intervention."

Asked if they are in a precarious position since the suspect's father is the justice secretary, Dela Cruz said: "Hindi ko po masabi pero ang masasabi ko lang po diyan our resolution will speak for itself."

"Makikita n'yo naman po kung meron po kayong kopya nung resolution everything was covered. Makikita naman po na talagang pinag-aralan 'yung kaso," she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Remulla's eldest son, Juanito Jose Diaz Remulla III, was nabbed by law enforcement authorities in Las Piñas City last Tuesday for alleged possession of P1.3 million worth of high-grade marijuana.

The Las Piñas City Prosecutor's Office on Friday formally charged Juanito for allegedly violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The office recommended "no bail" for the case and Dela Cruz said it is up to Juanito's camp if they will file a petition for bail.

Remulla earlier said that he would not intervene or influence his son's "predicament."

Netizens have called on Remulla to resign to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected the clamor, saying it has no basis.

"I think that being the Secretary of Department of Justice, he's very aware that he must allow the processes of the judiciary to work properly and that no one in the executive should interfere," Marcos earlier said.

'NO DIRECT POWER'

In the interview, Dela Cruz said Remulla has no direct power over them.

"Directly wala po kasi even though we are under the Department of Justice ang ahensiya po namin ay National Prosecution Service," she replied when asked about the justice secretary's influence over prosecutors.

"So meron po kaming sariling prosecutor general at hindi po kami directly answerable to the secretary of justice, meron po kasi kaming pinaka-chief namin which is the prosecutor general."

Dela Cruz also said "yes" when asked if she was confident that the case could stand trial.

"Kung hindi po kasi kami naniniwala na that it can stand trial we would have recommended for the dismissal or for further investigation of the case," she said.

—SRO, October 14, 2022