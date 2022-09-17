Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections is expecting a higher voter turnout in the Maguindanao plebiscite, its chair said Saturday.

The province is holding a plebiscite to see whether it will be split into two.

"Palagay natin baka mas mahihigitan 'yung ating projection na 60 percent na voter turnout," Comelec chairman George Garcia told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

There are about 818,790 voters in Maguindanao for the plebiscite, according to Comelec data.

One strategy the Comelec did was the early delivery of election paraphernalia to far-flung areas to ensure timely voting come Saturday, said Garcia.

"Ang ginawa kasing strategy ng Comelec doon sa malalayong lugar kung saan mahihirapang dalhin 'yung mga election paraphernalia — dahil nga sa ating karanasan noong mga nakaraang halalan — ang ginagawa natin nag-e-early delivery tayo ng election materials," he said.

But Garcia added that "it doesn't really matter" if the actual turnout falls short of their projection.

"Ilang boto ang kinakailangang makuha? Wala po. Ang importante basta walang violence, nakaboto ang mga mamamayan kahit pa hindi kalahati ang bumoto doon sa 800,000... pero [kapag] ang nakuha ng yes or ng no ay plurality ibig sabihin kung alin ang mas mataas sa yes or no panalo na po," he said.

"Hindi po nagre-require ang batas ng bilang o porsiyento ng boto para manalo ang yes or no."

Garcia said the results of the Maguindanao plebiscite are expected to be out by Sunday.

Around 2,500 police officers were deployed to ensure the security of Saturday's plebiscite.

The election chief earlier said that canvassing of the plebiscite votes will be done in Buluan, instead of Cotabato City.