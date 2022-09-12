MANILA - The Commission on Elections is all set for the Sept. 17 plebiscite in Maguindanao that will decide if the province would be divided into two, its head said Monday.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said canvassing of the votes will be done in Buluan, instead of Cotabato City, and the results are expected to be out by midnight of that day.

"Tayo mismo ay pupunta doon at susubaybayan natin ang pagko-conduct ng plebisito," Garcia said.

(We will go there and oversee the conduct of the plebiscite.)

Garcia said no connection has been established between the plebiscite and the ambush of the Ampatuan police chief last month. However, extra security and safety measures were taken to ensure the peaceful holding of the plebiscite.

"Ang naging aksyon namin, dapat ang canvassing ng results na mangyayari sa Cotabato City, nilipat po namin sa mismong kapitolyo sa Buluan, Maguindanao, upang mas maging protektado po ang ating canvassing," Garcia said.

(We have moved the canvassing from Cotabato City to the Maguindanao capitol in Buluan for security reasons.)

Garcia called on the Philippine National Police and the armed forces to protect all election officers and workers before, during, and after the plebiscite.

There are 20 other plebiscites to be held, including for barangays that seek to change names or make their areas smaller, and for municipalities asking to be classified as highly urbanized cities.

The Comelec expects to complete the remaining plebiscites by the first quarter of 2023.

