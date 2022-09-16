Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Pulisya walang nakikitang banta ng karahasan sa Maguindanao plebiscite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2022 09:24 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sa Sabado na ang isasagawang plebisito para hatiin sa dalawang probinsiya ang Maguindanao. Wala namang nakikitang banta ng karahasan ang pulisya sa araw ng botohan. Nagpa-Patrol,Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 15 Setyembre 2022.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Maguindanao   Maguindanao plebiscite   politics   politika   voting   legislative   Maguindanao Del Sur  