Maguindanao faces changes amid Saturday plebiscite

Posted at Sep 16 2022 11:27 PM

A local governance expert sees changes in the political landscape of the southern Philippine province of Maguindanao if residents vote to split it into two. Jeff Canoy tells us what's at stake during Saturday's plebiscite in the historically restive area.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 16, 2022
