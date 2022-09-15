Home  >  News

Maguindanao plebiscite results expected to be out by Sunday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:11 PM

The southern Philippine province of Maguindanao is set to decide this weekend whether it will be split into two new provinces. This report gives us a preview of the referendum that takes place Saturday. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2022
