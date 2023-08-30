Watch more on iWantTFC

The Senate has scheduled for next week its inquiry on the viral road rage incident involving ex-policeman Wilfredo Gonzales and a cyclist in Quezon City last August 8.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, chairperson of the Senate committee on national defense and security, peace, unification and reconciliation, said the inquiry will be handled by Senator and ex-PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa.

He said the Senate will also summon Quezon City Police District chief Nicolas Torre III after the latter appeared in a press conference with Gonzales last Sunday. The QCPD chief has apologized for the incident.

Estrada earlier questioned the propriety of the press conference, saying the ex-cop appeared to blame vloggers for exposing the road rage incident on social media.

"Bakit sa kanyang presscon na mukhang inisponsoran at binack-up-an pa ng kanyang mga kabaro sa PNP, ay mga vloggers at netizens pa ang sinisisi dahil na-expose ang maling gawain niyang ito?" he asked.

"Had this issue not surfaced, mababaon na lamang ito, maaagrabyado ang publiko, at malamang maulit pa sa iba."

