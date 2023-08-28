Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The ex-policeman involved in the viral road rage incident in the Quezon City was dismissed from service for a similar offense in 2017, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

According to Police Col. Jean Fajardo, their records showed that Wilfredo Gonzales retired from service in 2016. However in 2017, he was dismissed from service due to grave misconduct.

"Dapat nga itong dating pulis na ito ay hindi na pinayagan na makahawak ng baril... Mayroon po siyang nakaalitan sa kanilang lugar na magkakapatid, ganoon din po, naglabas din siya ng baril," Fajardo told TeleRadyo Serbisyo Monday night.

Fajardo said the PNP is ready to assist the cyclist involved in the viral road rage incident, should he decide to file charges against Gonzales.

She also asked the public for any information on similar incidents involving Gonzales.

Fajardo said that after the incident, Gonzales has been perpetually disqualified from owning or carrying firearms.

The PNP has also confiscated all the firearms owned by the ex-cop.

The viral video earlier showed the ex-cop slapping and brandishing a gun at a cyclist who had bumped into his vehicle.

Lawyer Raymond Fortun, a cycling enthusiast, earlier said he talked to cyclist "AB" (name withheld for his protection) who confirmed he had been receiving threats from several individuals to dissuade him from pursuing a lawsuit against the ex-cop.

Fortun earlier said he will file a complaint with the Land Transportation Office to revoke Gonzales' driver's license "for driving in a reckless manner that threatened the life of AB."

He said he will also furnish a copy of the video "to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House, for them to decide whether the same can be the basis for a congressional investigation, in aid of legislation, in order that the August 8,2023 incident will not be repeated and that the citizenry would feel safer as they traverse our streets."

