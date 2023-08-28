Ex-cop in viral road rage incident loses gun license

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Police officials have revoked the gun license of a former police officer who was caught on viral video slapping and brandishing a firearm against a cyclist.

A press release from the Philippine National Police said the Firearms and Explosives Office has issued an order of revocation of the License To Own and Possess Firearm (LTOPF), Firearm Registration (FR) and Permit To Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) of an "individual who drew his firearm , loaded and pointed it towards an unarmed cyclist near Welcome Rotonda on August 8, 2023."

"As a reminder to all licensed citizens, it is of utmost importance to be responsible gun owners at all times. The possession and ownership of firearms are not absolute rights but rather a privilege. The PNP reserves the authority to revoke LTOPF, Firearm Registration and PTCFOR, especially in cases where there are grounds for revocation and cancellation," the PNP Civil Security Group said.

Viral video on social media sites earlier showed the ex-cop, identified as Wilfredo Gonzales, slapping and brandishing a gun at a cyclist who had bumped into his vehicle.

During a press conference held on August 27, Gonzales said he had already patched things up with the cyclist.

"Pagkatapos ng komprontasyon na nakita niyo sa viral video, ako at ang aking siklista ay pumunta kami sa police station kung saan kami ay nagkausap, nagkapatawaran at nagkasundong kalimutan ang nangyari," he said.

Lawyer Raymon Fortun, a bicycling enthusiast, however, refuted the ex-cop's statement, saying the cyclist was forced to sign a statement saying that the altercation was his fault. He added that the ex-cop also forced the cyclist to pay P500 for scratching his vehicle.

"Dinala ng pulis ang siklista sa police station. Doon ay sapilitan sya na pinapirma ng agreement na nagkaayos umano sila at inamin nya na sya ang may mali. Di lang yon — pinagbayad pa sya ng ₱500 dahil nagasgasan n'ya ang sasakyan ng ex-pulis," he said in a Facebook post.

Fortun said the cyclist has refused to press charges after receiving threats to himself and his family. He said a police official even called the cyclist and told him not to pursue any lawsuit.

"Yung nag-upload ng video ay tinakot din. Hindi nyo na makikita ang video sa vlogsite nya," Fortun said.

"There can be no criminal case without the cooperation of the victim. But that does not mean that we, the public, are left helpless," he said.

Fortun said he will file a complaint with the Land Transportation Office to revolke Gonzales' driver's license "for driving in a reckless manner that threatened the life of AB."

He said he will also furnish a copy of the video "to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House, for them to decide whether the same can be the basis for a congressional investigation, in aid of legislation, in order that the August 8,2023 incident will not be repeated and that the citizenry would feel safer as they traverse our streets."