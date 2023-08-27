Driver in viral road rage incident surrenders

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The driver of a red sedan who was caught on video assaulting and brandishing a gun at a cyclist near Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City has surrendered to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on August 8, went viral on social media, prompting swift action from authorities.

According to PBGEN. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., the Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the suspect, a retired police officer, was identified with the help of MPD and QCPD.

"Pinakumpiska yung baril na gamit at the same time yung sasakyan na nagamit. Pinasuko pa yung baril at kotseng gamit niya," he said.

"We are now waiting for complaint nung nakaaway niya sa kalsada," he added.

During a press conference held on August 27, the driver provided a statement.

"Pagkatapos ng komprontasyon na nakita niyo sa viral video, ako at ang aking siklista ay pumunta kami sa police station kung saan kami ay nagkausap, nagkapatawaran at nagkasundong kalimutan ang nangyari," said the driver.

The driver said he voluntarily left his firearm at the police station in order to reflect on whether he still wanted to own a gun in the future.

District Director PBGEN Nicolas Torre III said that since no complaint has been filed yet, there are currently no charges against the driver. The Firearm and Explosives Office (FEO) will investigate the License to Own and Possess.

"Sa ngayon ang kaso... ay administratibo... Ire-review ng FEO ang kaniyang license to own and to possess," Torre said.

Meanwhile, Atty. Raymond Fortun expressed his intention to file a case against the driver.

"There is clear case of grave threat dahil dun sa panunutok at pagkasa ng baril and also merong slander by deed. Yung pagbatok sa kanya in public... merong danyos na involved dito," he said.

"This is a public crime and therefore kahit sino pwedeng magsampa ng kaso," he added.

In a Facebook post uploaded after the press conference, Fortun contradicted the statement of the driver stating the cyclist's account of the incident at the police station.

"In a nutshell, siya na yung binatukan at tinutukan ng baril, pinagbayad pa siya ng 500 pesos," Fortun wrote.

Additionally, Fortun said the person who initially uploaded the video has also reportedly received threats, with warnings of potential legal consequences. Fortun stated: "If you can’t access the video anymore, be it known that I have saved it as evidence."

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has also taken action. Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II ordered a thorough investigation into the viral video. A Show Cause Order (SCO) has been issued against the owner of the red sedan involved in the road rage incident.

“We assure the public of our swift action on this matter. In as much as we want to immediately impose sanctions based on the viral video, we have to observe and respect due process and this includes a fair conduct of investigation,” said Mendoza in a statement.

The LTO will coordinate with the Philippine National Police regarding the incident.