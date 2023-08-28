MANILA - Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the ex-policeman involved in the viral road rage incident in the city is a "menace to society", as she urged the cyclist involved in the incident to come forward.

In a statement, Belmonte assured the cyclist that the local government will help the cyclist file a complaint against the ex-cop, identified as Wilfredo Gonzales.

"We are appealing to the complainant to come forward so that Willy Gonzalez, whom I consider a menace to society, is held accountable," said Belmonte.

"We want to assure the cyclist that we will extend legal assistance, as well as put him and his family in our protection, so that justice is served. I will not allow this case to be whitewashed," she vowed.

"Maaaring natatakot ang biktima na humarap dahil ang nakatapat niya ay taga-gobyerno. Nais nating bigyang-diin na walang puwang ang karahasan sa ating lungsod."

Belmonte issued the call amid Gonzales' claim that the issue has already been settled.

The viral video earlier showed the ex-cop slapping and brandishing a gun at a cyclist who had bumped into his vehicle.

Lawyer Raymond Fortun, a cycling enthusiast, earlier said he talked to cyclist "AB" (name withheld for his protection) who confirmed he had been receiving threats from several individuals to dissuade him from pursuing a lawsuit against the ex-cop.

According to Belmonte, this kind of impunity is not acceptable in Quezon City, and she will ensure that Gonzales will be held responsible.

"This culture of impunity is not acceptable in QC and I have a duty and responsibility to maintain peace and order in our city and to send a strong message that acts such as those committed shall not be tolerated and that he must be held accountable,” she added.

Should the cyclist come forward, Belmonte said the city is looking into filing several charges against Gonzales, including grave threat, slander by deed, reckless imprudence, physical injuries, and violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Belmonte, likewise, assured the cycling community that it will strengthen the safety of bike lanes in the city, and deploy more bike patrol for the protection of cyclists.

"We would like to reassure the cycling community and all our citizens for that matter that the city is willing to exhaust all means to demonstrate to them that we will act in their interest and in the pursuit of justice," she said.

"He is not only an irresponsible gun owner with anger management issues, but a danger to our people," Belmonte added.

Fortun earlier said he will file a complaint with the Land Transportation Office to revoke Gonzales' driver's license "for driving in a reckless manner that threatened the life of AB."

He said he will also furnish a copy of the video "to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House, for them to decide whether the same can be the basis for a congressional investigation, in aid of legislation, in order that the August 8,2023 incident will not be repeated and that the citizenry would feel safer as they traverse our streets."

