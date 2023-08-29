'Abuse of power': Cyclist in road rage incident forced to sign deal - Fortun

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

The cyclist who was slapped and threatened with a gun by an angry ex-cop was forced to sign a statement that he was at fault during the road rage incident, lawyer Raymond Fortun said Tuesday.

Fortun said the cyclist, whose identity has been withheld, is fearing for his life after the road rage incident near Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City last August 8.

"'Yung siklista takot na takot po 'yan. 'Wag niyo na po labanan 'yan kasi takot na takot po ako.' Alam 'yung cellphone number niya, alam 'yung bahay niya. Nasa [kanila] 'yung ID. Alam kung saan nagtatrabaho," Fortun said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He added: "Abuse of power ang nangyari. Makikita niyo naman sa video. The video will not lie. Sa aking pananaw, maling-mali po 'yung kabilang party."

Viral video taken by a passing motorist earlier showed a driver, later identified as former police officer Wilfredo Gonzales, slapping and threatening to pull a gun on the cyclist for allegedly slapping his vehicle.

Fortun, who is a moderator of one of the largest cycling forums in the Philippines, said the cyclist had to tap the vehicle for support or risk falling off his bike after the car encroached on the bike lane during the incident.

"Nag encroach sa bike lane and in the process, dumating sa point na nagkagitgitan sila. 'Yung siklista natapik niya 'yung sasakyan kasi muntik na matumba. Nagalit 'yung may ari ng kotse," he said.

Fortun said that after being slapped and threatened with a a gun, the cyclist was forced to go to a police station and made to a sign a statement that he was at fault in the incident and that he would not press charges.

"Wala pong abogado itong siklista e sa piling po nung lahat ng pulis na nandodoon sa Galas police station, e puro mga kabaro niya lahat 'yun, 'yung ex-cop, pinuwersa po 'yung siklista na pumirma ng isang kasunduan kuno na inaamin niya na siya ang may kasalanan at pinagbayad pa siya ng 500 pesos," he said.

"Wala pong sinasabi dun na binatukan niya at kinasahan niya ng baril. Pinalabas po dun 'ikaw ang may kasalanan. Ginasgasan mo 'yung kotse ko,'" he added.

Philippine authorities earlier said it has revoked the firearms license of ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales for threatening a cyclist with his gun during a traffic altercation.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, meanwhile, has urged the cyclist to come out and coordinate with the city government in filing necessary cases against Gonzales.

"We want to assure the cyclist that we will extend legal assistance, as well as put him and his family in our protection, so that justice is served. I will not allow this case to be whitewashed," she said in a statement.

"Maaaring natatakot ang biktima na humarap dahil ang nakatapat niya ay taga-gobyerno. Nais nating bigyang-diin na walang puwang ang karahasan sa ating lungsod."

Fortun said police officers in Galas police station who failed to protect the cyclist's rights could also face investigation.

He noted the first time Gonzales surfaced was in a press conference with other police officers. "Lumalabas pa tuloy na pinapanigan nila ang tao na ito. Saan ka nakakita na ang taong nagsurrender ay binigyan ng entablado para makapagbasa ng kanyang prepared speech," he said.

A PNP spokesperson, meanwhile, revealed Gonzales was dismissed from service for a similar gun-toting incident in 2017.

"Mayroon po siyang nakaalitan sa kanilang lugar na magkakapatid, ganoon din po, naglabas din siya ng baril," Police Col. Jean Fajardo told TeleRadyo Serbisyo Monday night.

In the interview, Fortun said he had information that Gonzales was demoted for a similar offense as early as 2007.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He said Gonzales was already dismissed by the PNP but appealed the verdict, which led to his reinstatement but at a lower rank.

He said he also has information that Gonzales continues to serve in government since he was not yet at retirement age.

"Kahit wala na siya sa kapulisan pwede naman siya ma-employ sa isang government agency.

