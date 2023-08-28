PNP revokes firearm license of gun-toting ex-cop in viral road rage incident
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 29 2023 12:42 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /news/08/29/23/ex-cop-in-road-rage-incident-faces-alarm-and-scandal-raps-from-qcpd
- /business/08/29/23/toyota-suspends-operations-at-12-japanese-factories-due-to-system-glitch-company
- /business/08/29/23/gcash-to-charge-convenience-fees-for-bpi-unionbank-cash-ins-from-october
- /classified-odd/08/29/23/doctors-find-live-parasitic-worm-in-womans-brain
- /business/08/29/23/ph-japan-sign-loan-agreement-for-disaster-recovery