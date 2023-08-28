Home  >  News

PNP revokes firearm license of gun-toting ex-cop in viral road rage incident

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2023 12:42 AM

Philippine authorities revoked the firearms license of a former policeman who threatened a cyclist with his gun during a traffic altercation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 28, 2023
 
