'I may resign': QCPD chief apologizes for presscon with viral road rage driver

Watch more News on iWantTFC



The chief of the Quezon City Police District apologized Wednesday for holding a press conference with ex-policeman Wilfredo Gonzales who was caught on video slapping a cyclist and threatening to pull a gun on him.

"I really regret that press conference. I really regret that deeply. I apologize to the Filipino people for those actions because those are decisions made in a very short span of time. In hindsight, we have 20/20 vision. I could have done it better with the same result pero nangyari na," Police Brig Gen. Nicolas Torre III, QCPD director, said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He added: "I am discussing with my superiors my future involvement in this case. Maraming options. I may resign as district director...I am seriously considering getting out of Quezon City muna to give way to an impartial investigation."

Viral video earlier showed Gonzales slapping and brandishing a gun at a cyclist who had bumped into his vehicle.

Torre said last Sunday's press conference with Gonzales was due to the clamor from the media.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said she was "outraged" that the ex-policeman involved in the viral road rage incident in Quezon City last August 8 was given a platform by police to air his side, instead of being arrested. She noted that elements of the QCPD seemed to side with Gonzales.

In the interview, Torre said authorities could no longer arrest Gonzales since the period of warrantless arrest had already lapsed.

"Hindi na pwede warrantless arrest kasi August 8 pa nangyari. Alam natin na may kasalanan siya but we are bound by rule of law," he said.

He added he has had time to reflect on the propriety of his actions especially after appearing in the press conference with Gonzales.

He said he will be appearing before a House of Representatives inquiry later Wednesday to explain his side.

The QCPD on Tuesday filed an alarm and scandal case against Gonzales over the incident.

For his part, lawyer Raymond Fortun said the cyclist involved in the incident has refused to file a case after receiving threats from police officials.

"'Yung siklista takot na takot po 'yan. 'Wag niyo na po labanan 'yan kasi takot na takot po ako.' Alam 'yung cellphone number niya, alam 'yung bahay niya. Nasa [kanila] 'yung ID. Alam kung saan nagtatrabaho," Fortun said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He added: "Abuse of power ang nangyari. Makikita niyo naman sa video. The video will not lie. Sa aking pananaw, maling-mali po 'yung kabilang party."

Fortun said that after being slapped and threatened with a a gun, the cyclist was forced to go to a police station and made to a sign a statement that he was at fault in the incident.

"Wala pong abogado itong siklista e sa piling po nung lahat ng pulis na nandodoon sa Galas police station, e puro mga kabaro niya lahat 'yun, 'yung ex-cop, pinuwersa po 'yung siklista na pumirma ng isang kasunduan kuno na inaamin niya na siya ang may kasalanan at pinagbayad pa siya ng 500 pesos," he said.

"Wala pong sinasabi dun na binatukan niya at kinasahan niya ng baril. Pinalabas po dun 'ikaw ang may kasalanan. Ginasgasan mo 'yung kotse ko,'" he added.