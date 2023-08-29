MANILA - Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said Tuesday she was "outraged" that the ex-policeman involved in a viral road rage incident in the city was given a platform by police to air his side, instead of being arrested.

In an interview with Radyo 630, Belmonte said that Willy Gonzalez, who was caught on video slapping and brandishing a gun at a cyclist who had bumped into his vehicle, should be behind bars instead of giving an "inappropriate" press conference to media.

"I'm not a lawyer or police, but as a regular citizen, I'm outraged na siya pa ang binigyan ng platform para magbigay ng kaniyang panig. Hindi man lang siya nag-apologize. Siya pa daw 'yung aggrieved party," the mayor said.

Belmonte finds it strange, saying that the Quezon City Police Department seemed to side with Gonzales, who initially claimed that the issue has already been settled with the cyclist.

"Itong ating QCPD parang sumasang-ayon lang na para siya pa 'yung nagsasabi ng, 'Go ahead, give your side.' It felt strange to me ... There was something wrong, in my view," she said.

Lawyer Raymond Fortun, a cycling enthusiast, earlier said he talked to cyclist "AB" (name withheld for his protection) who confirmed he had been receiving threats from several individuals to dissuade him from pursuing a lawsuit against the ex-cop.

Should the cyclist come forward, Belmonte has said the city is looking into filing several charges against Gonzales, including grave threat, slander by deed, reckless imprudence, physical injuries, and violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

She also assured the cycling community that local officials will strengthen the safety of bike lanes in the city, and deploy more bike patrol for the protection of cyclists.

On Tuesday, the Quezon City Police District said it would file an alarm and scandal case against Gonzales. PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda, Jr. has also ordered the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) to look into the alleged special treatment that was given to the ex-cop by QCPD Director Nicolas Torre III.

Acorda said he does not encourage giving protection or tolerating such actions, if true.

"That is why I encourage our DIDM to look into matters if there are things that were violated kasi talagang kung ang kapulisan ay mismong makikita na sila ang nagbibigay ng insinuations that we are protecting this actions ay medyo hindi maganda and we will not tolerate it," said the police chief.

Torre denied the allegations, saying he still presented Gonzales to the media over the weekend "because of the clamor."

"Siya ay under custody kaya siya ay kailangan may kasamang pulis. Hindi puwedeng sumurrender siya and in 30 minutes wala na siyang kasamang pulis. Masama naman din tingnan yun," Torre said.

"So I made that decision and that's the reason why nakita niyo ako nagsasalita siya, ini-interview siya ng media at binigyan ko siya nag pagkakataon magsalita," he said.

- with a report from Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

