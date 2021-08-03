Metro Manila targets 45 percent of residents vaccinated vs COVID by end of ECQ

Watch more on iWantTFC

Authorities aim to vaccinate 45 percent of Metro Manila's 13 million people against COVID-19 by the end of its upcoming 2-week lockdown meant to contain a potential surge of coronavirus infections, an official said on Tuesday.

Metro Manila will be under the strictest of 4 lockdown levels, the. enhanced community quarantine, from Aug. 6 to 20.

The region has administered some 8.2 million COVID-19 shots, and is expected to receive 2.5 million more vaccine doses during the ECQ, said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos.

The capital region can administer around 250,000 shots a day, the interior department said over the weekend.

“Dito po sa Kalakhang Maynila, kung ‘yan po ay tuloy-tuloy, sana po at the end of this, we will be able to vaccinate 45 percent of our population na 2 na po ang dosage,” Abalos said in a televised public briefing.

(Here in the Greater Manila area, if that continues, we hope that at the end of this ECQ, we will be able to vaccinate 45 percent of our population with 2 doses.)



“Kung mangyayari pong protektado ang Metro Manila, mapoproteksyunan na rin po natin ang buong bansa,” he added.

(If Metro Manila is protected, we can protect the whole country.)

Residents will be allowed to go out of their homes to join night vaccinations despite the 8 PM to 4 AM curfew starting Aug. 6, said Abalos.

Public transport will continue to operate during the ECQ to serve those scheduled to get COVID-19 shots, among others, he said.

Authorities this Tuesday will finalize other ECQ guidelines, including those for cash aid distribution, Abalos said.