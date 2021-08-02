Free train rides for vaccinated passengers during ECQ - DOTr

MANILA - Individuals authorized to go outside who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may avail of free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR trains on Aug. 3-20, the Department of Transportation said Monday.

"Mas mahalaga sa amin sa DOTr ang kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan kaysa kita. Kaya naman simula bukas, libre na ang pamasahe ng mga bakunadong APOR (authorized persons outside of residence), kahit nakaka-isa o dalawang dose na ang mga ito," Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

(Health is more important for us in the DOTr than profit. That's why starting tomorrow, vaccinated APOR, either with one dose or two doses, will be given free rides.)

Passengers can avail their free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR by presenting their vaccination cards at the stations.

Amid the detection of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the country, Metro Manila has been placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until Aug. 5, and under enhanced community quarantine on Aug. 6-20.

The government has assured that public transportation in the capital region will continue to operate even during the ECQ imposition.

Inoculated travelers will also be given free snacks, coffee and water at seaports and airports, Tugade said. He added that the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange has waived its terminal fees earlier Monday.

The transportation department has yet to advise if it would allow fewer public utility vehicles, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, co-chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, said that while public transportation will be 100 percent fully operational, he foresees fewer commuters this time since alternative work arrangements, including work-from-home, are being encouraged.

Authorized persons outside their homes will include essential workers and residents scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination.

