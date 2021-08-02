Metro Manila public transportation to remain during ECQ: official

Commuters ride the LRT-2 from the new Antipolo station in Rizal on Tuesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Public transportation in Metro Manila will remain during the strict lockdown from August 6 to 20, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday.

The transportation department has yet to advise if it would allow fewer public utility vehicles, said DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Hindi po natin kailangan ng libreng sakay dahil...the current public transportation will be maintained," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We don't need free rides because...the current public transportation will be maintained.)

"Wala pa pong abiso samin ang Department of Transportation kung magbabawas but we understand the need to keep public transportation."

(The DOTr has yet to advise us if it would lessen public utility vehicles but we understand the need to keep public transportation.)

Authorized persons outside their homes will include essential workers and residents scheduled for COVID-19 vaccination, Malaya earlier said.

"Kailangan pong makapunta ang tao sa bakunahan (People need to get to vaccination sites) that is why we’re maintaining the level of public transportation right now," he said.

The DILG will also ensure that policemen stationed at checkpoints have a negative confirmatory test result for COVID-19, Malaya added.

This, after 82 personnel were deployed at President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address and later found to be positive for the coronavirus.