82 fully vaccinated Quezon City cops test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - A total of 82 fully vaccinated police officers in Quezon City have tested positive for COVID-19, the local government said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Quezon City government said those who tested positive for the virus were based in Police Station 3 on Barangay Talipapa, Police Community Precinct 1 on Barangay Unang Sigaw, and Police Community Precinct 2 on Barangay Bahay Toro.

They are all asymptomatic and are fully-immunized from the virus, City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) Chief Dr. Rolando Cruz pointed out.

City authorities are also checking whether the 82 members of the police force were deployed for the President's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, but they said this is a violation of protocols since they were still waiting for their test results.

"All persons awaiting results from swabbing must undergo mandatory quarantine and any violation of this protocol is subject to Republic Act No. 11332," the statement added.

Forty-eight police officers were already admitted at the city's HOPE quarantine facility as of Tuesday, the local government said.

The other 34, meanwhile, will be transferred to the HOPE facility on Wednesday.

"The CESU is currently investigating the communities near and around the precincts mentioned to determine if granular lockdowns are necessary given that the source and extent of infection have yet to be identified," the statement read.

Lt. Col. Cristine Tabdi, station commander of QC's Police Station 3, said it would "remain operational" for reports and complaints, but the station would be restricted to the public temporarily.

"Visitations are currently prohibited. She (Tabdi) vowed to investigate how this outbreak occurred in the station, which is under her direct supervision and jurisdiction," the statement read.

Mayor Joy Belmonte assured the public that the city is "prepared" in controlling COVID-19 infections.

"We request the public not to panic, especially the communities in which the precincts where these police personnel were assigned. We are appealing to anyone who is experiencing symptoms to please call 122 and inform CESU immediately,” according to Belmonte.

Based on the latest bulletin posted on its Facebook page, Quezon City has so far tallied 106,137 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,749 remained active infections.

