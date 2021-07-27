PH confirms 7,186 add'l COVID-19 cases, highest in over a month

Marikina residents receive their second dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on July 16, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 7,186 new COVID-19 infections, the highest reported in more than a month, latest data showed.

Of the country's 1,562,420 total recorded infections, 56,477 or 3.6 percent are active, the health department stated in its latest bulletin.

The ABS-CBN Data Analytics team said the number of additional cases is the highest since June 13.

The positivity rate is at 13.2 percent, based from the results of 30,016 individuals who got screened for the disease on Sunday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido that the positivity rate is over 13 percent for the 3rd straight day.

Thirteen laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The Department of Health (DOH) did not cite the reason for the relatively high number of new COVID-19 cases, although the agency encountered technical issues in its data repository system last week.

The problem was resolved only on Saturday, 3 days after the system issue arose.

Meanwhile, COVID-related fatalities rose to 27,318 after 72 more deaths were reported. The case fatality rate is at 1.75 percent.

The day's fresh fatalities included 49 cases first tagged as recoveries, according to the DOH.

There were also 5,672 additional recoveries, pushing the country's total recuperations to 1,478,625, accounting for 94.6 percent of the running tally.

