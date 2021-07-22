OCTA: NCR seeing 'early stages' of COVID-19 surge that may be driven by Delta variant

People hoping to get vaccinated queue as far as the corner of Leveriza and Quirino Avenue going to San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on July 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The capital region can be in the early stages of a COVID-19 surge after recording a spike in infections that may be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant, the OCTA Research group said on Thursday.

In its latest monitoring, the independent research group pointed out that Metro Manila's reproduction number (R) in the past week (July 15 - July 21) increased to 1.15, which means that a virus carrier is infecting an average of more than one individual.

The R number indicates the rate of spread of the disease. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

The current reproduction number in the National Capital Region is higher by 0.24 from the past week, based on OCTA's advisory.

"The trend in the reproduction over the past week shows a similar pattern with the trend from [early February], when the (R) increased from 1.06 to 1.30. The period signified the start of the surge in the NCR," the research unit's report read.

"We cannot underestimate the COVID-19 uptick in the NCR because of the possibility that it MAY be driven by the delta variant," OCTA said in a separate statement to reporters.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido meanwhile said the region recorded 1,027 new cases on Wednesday, the highest reported in nearly 2 months or since June 10.

This is also the first time that new cases in the capital region breached 1,000 since then, Guido added.

The 7-day average of reported cases in Metro Manila stood at 810, which is 27 percent higher than the previous week, he said. The average is highest since June 15.

Wednesday's newly-added cases is the highest for the month of July so far, data showed.

ABS-CBN News asked the Department of Health (DOH) regarding OCTA's statement, but the agency did not immediately respond for comment.

Earlier in the day, the DOH detected 12 new local cases of the more transmissible Delta variant that ravaged India and currently ripping through the health care system of Indonesia.

All the carriers have recovered from the disease, the agency noted. Eight active cases of the variant so far remained.

NEW LOCKDOWNS SOUGHT

The group of experts recommended a stricter lockdown classification for Metro Manila to halt the increasing rate of infections, while also urging local government units to "increase" restrictions, reduce the capacity of business establishments, lengthen curfews, and reduce the people's mobility for now.

Most of the areas in the country, including NCR, are currently in the general community quarantine level— the second loosest— until the end of the month.

"It is best to be cautious and be prepared for a possible surge. The increase in cases is still in its nascent stage, and can still be mitigated with proactive and decisive measures," said OCTA.

"If delta is driving this surge we need to crush it with lockdowns ( localized and regional) and with expanded testing and tracing before it explodes and creates a catastrophic surge."

Earlier this month, the DOH committed handling 5-digit new COVID-19 cases at the worst case scenario, should the Delta variant drive the possible new wave of infections in the Philippines.

In early April, the country recorded more than 15,000 fresh novel coronavirus during the peak of the surge, which had stretched health care capacity in the capital region and surrounding provinces.

The health agency had earlier admitted the limitations in the country's genome sequencing capabilities, which is key to detect the presence of virus variants in some testing samples.