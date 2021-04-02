HIGHEST EVER: Philippines reports 15,310 COVID-19 cases, 3.7K 'from backlogs'

Pet dogs wearing face masks and face shields are seen on top of a pedicab along a street in Tondo, Manila on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Religious activities and gatherings were prohibited for the rest of the Holy Week as the enhanced community quarantine at the so-called NCR Plus bubble continues. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded another record-high number of new COVID-19 infections at 15,310, pushing the country's total cases to 771,497 on Friday as a stricter community quarantine classification is being imposed on Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

According to Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire, around 3,700 of the cases reported Friday were "backlogs" from March 31, when their system supposedly "encountered some issues in uploading cases."

"We have encountered some issues in uploading cases in the system last March 31. We have resolved this issue -- and we no longer have backlogs. However, with this, around 3.7K cases that were supposed to be reported last March 31 will just be reported today as part of the total cases. We are asking your help in ensuring that this gets reported accurately so as not to cause undue panic and despair," she said.

Fatalities due to the respiratory illness have also increased to 13,320, up 17 from the previous count.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 437, bringing the total of those who were given a clean bill of health to 604,368.

Daily government statistics showed 153,809 patients are still infected by the new coronavirus, of whom 96.3 percent were exhibiting mild symptoms.

The country is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks amid the presence of more contagious coronavirus variants. On Monday, its daily coronavirus infection crossed 10,000 for the first time since the pandemic started.

The government ratched up restrictions on movement in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces until April 4 to quash fresh infections and avert straining its health-care system further.

The Philippines began its vaccination drive on March 1, much later than other countries, and has so far inoculated more than 738,000 people, mostly health-care workers.

