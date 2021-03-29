Home  >  News

HIGHEST EVER: Philippines logs 10,016 new COVID-19 cases

Kristine Sabillo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2021 04:13 PM

A worker from the sanitation department sprays disinfectant solution in Gagalangin,Tondo, Manila on March 15, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

 MANILA — The Philippines recorded another record-high number of new COVID-19 infections at 10,016, bringing the country's total cases to 731,894 on Monday as a stricter community quarantine classification is being imposed on Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

For the last 3 days, additional COVID-19 cases exceeded 9,000 daily. 

Only 3 laboratories failed to submit their results, the Department of Health said.

There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths reported, raising the total fatalities to 13,186, which accounts for 1.8 percent of the cumulative total cases.

Total recoveries went up by 78 to 603,213.

This brings the total number of active cases or current infections to 115,495, or 15.8% of the total.

